LHC FB disposes of Azma’s plea

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari against uploading of her fake videos on social media after FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing submitted a report regarding the case.

The bench expressed satisfaction over the report and noted that the petitioner’s grievance had been addressed under the Peca Amendment 2025.

The bench disposed of the petition and directed the FIA to submit progress of the case to the deputy registrar (judicial) within 15 days.

Bokhari had approached the court in July last year, seeking a directive for the FIA to take action against those involved in spreading her fake videos on social media.

