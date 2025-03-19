KP Assembly to introduce new rules and regulations after 37 years: Dy Speaker

PESHAWAR: The Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges, and Government Assurances held a meeting today in the conference room of the provincial assembly, chaired by Suraiya Bibi.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Malik Adeel Iqbal, Sher Ali Afridi, Dawood Shah, and Anwar Khan, while MPAs Sajjadullah and Munir Hussain Laghmani participated via video call.

The session continued discussions from previous meetings, focusing on amendments to the assembly’s rules and regulations. Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi informed the committee that this was a momentous occasion as the committee would repeal the 1988 rules of the KP Assembly and introduce new ones that would serve as a guiding framework for the assembly secretariat in the future.

Key amendments approved in today’s session included new procedures for voting inside the house, rules governing debates during sessions, temporary suspension of disruptive members under extraordinary circumstances, removal of unauthorized individuals or those causing disturbances from galleries and lobbies, deletion of inappropriate words from members’ speeches, suspension of rules in special cases, and several other significant revisions.

