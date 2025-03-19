States inimical to Pakistan’s interests behind wave of terrorism: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the country is facing a major challenge of terrorism, and the entire nation stands united against it.

Talking to the media at the Sindh Assembly ‘Media Corner’, he said the recent wave of terrorism was initiated at the behest of enemy nations. He said an important briefing on terrorism was given today, but a major political party refused to participate. This decision is regrettable, as this party could have raised its concerns during the session. He asserted that India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Memon said that in every difficult situation, unity is essential; however, PTI did not stand with the State even at this critical juncture.

He added that on October 18, hundreds of PPP workers were attacked by terrorists. Despite being attacked, the PPP has never been shy of condemning terrorism publicly and has always raised its voice against terrorism.

He said that the parties that had previously supported the Taliban were now not ready to come to attend the in-camera session. He criticised PTI for politicising security issues, which he said has been its continuing trend. He said during PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the APS attack and Bannu jail break occurred. He went on to say that even today, the KP Chief Minister cannot go to his constituency, and the police force is not in a position to patrol the streets at night. He blamed the PTI government itself for all these failures and acts of incompetence.

He said that at this time, all political parties, institutions, and the establishment of the country must work together to address these issues. The flames that are burning Balochistan today could be blazing anywhere tomorrow. He emphasised that all the individuals have to make decisions together for the security and welfare of Pakistan.

To a question, he commented that following the Jaffer Express tragedy, social media workers of PTI kept running disgusting campaign in coordination with all those who took part directly in these incidents. He questioned whether this nexus suggests that PTI is not willing to miss any opportunity to harm Pakistan. He further asked if those taking funding from India and Israel are running a campaign on social media against their own country, as directed by them. He stated that if a party continues to conspire against Pakistan, it cannot be ignored.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government will not compromise on the issue of Indus water under any circumstances and will not allow any canal to be constructed on the Indus River. He emphasised that the message is clear: no matter what happens, canals will not be allowed to be built.

He stated that all parties in the Sindh Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of canals. Journalists will be sent after Eid to observe firsthand the work being done on the canals, he said.

He said that there is no country in the world where illegal immigrants are given a free hand. Such irresponsible statements come from the misguided members of PTI, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025