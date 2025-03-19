AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-19

‘A healthy mother guarantees a healthy family’, says Punjab CM

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:55am

LAHORE: “Health of a mother and her child requires special attention, a healthy mother guarantees a healthy family,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

While introducing the first-ever and Unique “Aghosh” Program to provide medical facilities and financial support to pregnant women and mothers of children under the age of 02 years, the CM said, “Under “Aghosh” program, not only mothers but their children too will start a healthy life. Health and treatment are fundamental rights of every mother and child; the government will fulfil its duty.”

She lamented, “Seeing mothers and children in a state of illness in hospitals is extremely painful. People of backward and remote areas also have every right on government resources. A special toll-free number has been established for women’s guidance and information.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned, “Under Phase-I of ‘Aghosh Program’, women of 13 districts will get assistance money. These districts include Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalangar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Lodhran.”

The CM said, “A pregnant woman will be given Rs. 2,000 on her first registration at the health center/Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic. She will continue receiving the assistance money on her visits for regular medical check-ups until the birth of her child. After free medical check-ups at the health centers, assistance money will be given by the cash agent of the ‘Aghosh’ program.”

She said, “Pregnant women will get Rs 1,500 for each visit to the health center, the total amount will be Rs 6,000. Under the ‘Aghosh’ program, a gift of Rs 4,000 will be given on the birth of a child at the health center. Rs 2,000 will be given on the first medical examination within 15 days after birth. Rs 5,000 will be given on registering for the birth certificate at the health center. Under the ‘Aghosh’ program, Rs 4,000 will be given for getting a newborn child immunised @ Rs 2,000 each time.”

