Mar 18, 2025
Pakistan

Balochistan universities shut over ‘security concerns’

AFP Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 10:55pm

QUETTA: Balochistan government has ordered the closure of three universities in recent weeks due to “security concerns,” an official told AFP on Tuesday.

Two universities in the provincial capital of Quetta were ordered to close for an “indefinite period” last week, while on Tuesday, a third was instructed to switch to virtual learning, a provincial administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“The decision was made after reviewing the overall security situation,” the official said.

“It was decided to switch to virtual learning until further notice due to security concerns.”

COAS says ‘no agenda, movement or personality’ above Pakistan’s safety

The decision to reopen the campuses, which will impact thousands of students, will be made after Eid, just two weeks away, the official said.

Security across the provincial capital has been heightened, with an increased number of security forces on the streets and additional checkpoints set up throughout the city following the recent surge in terrorist attacks.

Last week, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, attacked a train with 450 passengers on board, sparking a two-day siege during which dozens of people were killed.

And on Sunday, at least five paramilitaries were killed in a vehicle-borne suicide attack.

