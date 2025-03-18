COAS says ‘no agenda, movement or personality’ above Pakistan’s safety

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasized that “no agenda, movement, or personality is bigger than the security of the country,” according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS stressed the need for all elements of national power to work in harmony for lasting stability.

“This is a war for our survival and that of our future generations,” he declared.

NSC meeting: PM Shehbaz urges national unity, political consensus to combat terrorism

COAS highlighted the urgent need for “better governance and transforming Pakistan into a hard state.”

“How long will we continue to sacrifice countless lives as a soft state?” he questioned.

“How long will we fill the gaps in governance with the blood of the Pakistan Army and its martyrs?” he added.

Surge in terror incidents: Strict security finalised for in-camera PCNS meeting today

The Army Chief called on religious scholars to expose the distorted interpretation of Islam propagated by extremist groups.

“Scholars must unveil the misinterpretations of Islam spread by the Khawarij.”

“We exist because of this country. Therefore, nothing is more important to us than the security of Pakistan,” he reaffirmed.

General Munir urged political unity, saying, “to protect Pakistan, we must rise above personal and political interests and adopt a unified narrative.”

“Those who think they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists should know that we will unite to defeat not only them, but also all their facilitators.”

Concluding with unwavering resolve, he stated, “We have complete trust in Allah. No matter what happens, InshaAllah, we will succeed.”