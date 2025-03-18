AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 18 Mar, 2025 02:09pm

Pakistan and Bahrain discussed on Tuesday matters of mutual interest, regional security landscape, and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) at General Headquarters (GHQ).

“COAS underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism, added the military’s media wing.

Last week, the Bahrain commander called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Both military leaders discussed evolving regional environment and related security issues.

Furthermore, they emphasised broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.

terrorism ISPR General Syed Asim Munir Pakistan and Bahrain

Comments

200 characters

COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting commences

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

FPCCI presents Charter of Economy to Aurangzeb

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 117,000

Gold hits new all-time high, reaches Rs317,350

SBP denies claims of banknote shortage ahead of Eid

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Read more stories