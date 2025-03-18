COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation

Pakistan and Bahrain discussed on Tuesday matters of mutual interest, regional security landscape, and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) at General Headquarters (GHQ).

“COAS underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism, added the military’s media wing.

Last week, the Bahrain commander called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Both military leaders discussed evolving regional environment and related security issues.

Furthermore, they emphasised broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.