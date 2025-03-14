AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Bahrain Cmdr, CJCSC discuss regional environment, security issues

Press Release Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:25am
Photo: PPI
Photo: PPI

RAWALPINDI: General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, said a press release.

During the meeting, both military leaders discussed evolving regional environment and related security issues.

Furthermore, they emphasised broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri services contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the visiting dignitary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

