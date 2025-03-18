NSC meeting: PM Shehbaz urges national unity, political consensus to combat terrorism

Following a high-level in-camera meeting on national security, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that the parliamentary committee on national security has called for a unified national consensus to address the escalating threat of terrorism, according to Aaj News.

Emphasising the need for a “collective political commitment,” the premier said that the committee highlighted the importance of a coordinated and strategic approach to counterterrorism.

According to a statement issued at the end of the high level huddle, the parliamentary committee praised the bravery and professionalism of security forces and law enforcement agencies in conducting counter-terrorism operations.

It reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

It also called for the immediate implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to dismantle terrorist networks, cut off their logistical support, and break the nexus between terrorism and crime.

The committee expressed concern over the increasing misuse of social media platforms by terrorist groups for propaganda, recruitment, and coordinating attacks.

It urged measures to counter this misuse and called for a clear mechanism to disrupt terrorists’ digital networks.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, the committee acknowledged their sacrifices and dedication to national defense.

It stated that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the military, police, Frontier Constabulary, and intelligence agencies in the fight against terrorism.

The committee also reiterated that no institution, individual, or group collaborating with hostile forces would be allowed to harm Pakistan’s peace and stability.

It expressed regret over the absence of some opposition members during the meeting, but affirmed that the consultation process on this critical issue would continue.

A high-level in-camera meeting involving civil-military leadership and top lawmakers met at Parliament House to discuss urgent measures to curb terrorism.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had convened the meeting on Tuesday on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Parliamentary leaders from all political parties along with their representatives as well as cabinet members are participating in the in-camera meeting.

Meanwhile, sources within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Business Recorder that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with several senior party leaders, advocated for participating in the meeting, with Junaid Akbar suggesting a consultation with jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

However, the PTI core committee decided that the party would attend the meeting due to national security concerns, ultimately choosing to proceed without consulting Imran.

The sources also said that the PTI provided a list of 14 representatives to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, which include Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser and Zartaj Gul.

However, on Tuesday, the PTI announced that it would not attend the meeting.

During the meeting today, the military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee about the security situation.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Secretariat has made strict and extraordinary security arrangements for the meeting.

Entry for all unauthorised individuals has been banned, and all entry cards, including those issued to the media, will be invalid.

In an official statement, the spokesperson further clarified that all forms of recording, videography, and photography within the premises of the Parliament have been prohibited during the meeting.

The spokesperson also emphasised that while the significance of media is acknowledged, cooperation from the media and all relevant stakeholders is requested in the interest of national security.

The meeting has been conveyed after terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.