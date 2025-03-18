Surge in terror incidents: Strict security finalised for in-camera PCNS meeting today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Secretariat has made strict and extraordinary security arrangements for holding of in-camera meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security in the Lower House of the Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has convened an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on Tuesday (today) amid surge in terror incidents, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson of the National Assembly has stated that strict security arrangements have been put in place for the in-camera meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security being held at the National Assembly Hall, Parliament House on Tuesday, 18th March 2025 at 11:00 am.

Entry for all unauthorised individuals has been banned, and all entry cards, including those issued to the media, will be invalid.

In an official statement, the spokesperson further clarified that all forms of recording, videography, and photography within the premises of the Parliament have been prohibited during the meeting. The spokesperson also emphasised that while the significance of media is acknowledged, cooperation from the media and all relevant stakeholders is requested in the interest of national security.

According to sources, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting will be briefed on the security situation.

In the meeting, the military leadership will brief the Parliamentary Committee about the current security situation in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025