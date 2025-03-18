AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

PTI to attend in-camera PCNS moot

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed on Monday that it will participate in the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) scheduled for today (Tuesday).

The meeting will focus on the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Business Recorder that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with several senior party leaders, advocated for participating in the meeting, with Junaid Akbar suggesting a consultation with the jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

However, the PTI core committee decided that the party would attend the meeting due to national security concerns, ultimately choosing to proceed without consulting Imran Khan. The sources also said that the PTI has provided a list of 14 representatives to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, which include Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser and Zartaj Gul.

NA Speaker Sadiq has convened an in-camera meeting of the PCNS today (Tuesday) in wake of rising wave of terrorist activities, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released on Sunday indicated that the session is set for 1:30 pm, following the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During this meeting, military leaders will give an in-depth briefing to the committee regarding the current security landscape, said the statement. The leaders of various political parties in both the National Assembly and Senate, along with their appointed representatives, will attend the meeting.

Key cabinet members are also expected to attend.

In addition, the government has hinted at organising an all-parties conference to address the terrorism issue, as adviser to the prime minister on political affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the ruling coalition would invite the PTI to attend the meeting.

This important NA huddle comes just days after a devastating terrorist attack on a passenger train in Bolan district of restive Balochistan province.

Both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been severely impacted by terrorist violence, accounting for over 96 per cent of attacks and fatalities in Pakistan in 2024, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

