AIRLINK 180.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
BOP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.37%)
FFL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
HUBC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.23%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
MLCF 59.79 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 224.60 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.45%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PAEL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
POWER 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PPL 187.69 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.96%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 101.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.35%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SSGC 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.16%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 64.34 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (6.24%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
BR100 12,450 Increased By 117.9 (0.96%)
BR30 38,290 Increased By 517.7 (1.37%)
KSE100 116,811 Increased By 611.4 (0.53%)
KSE30 36,057 Increased By 150.3 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kiwi jumps to 3-month high as China’s outlook brightens

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 10:13am

SINGAPORE: The New Zealand dollar hit new highs for the year on Tuesday, and the Australian dollar was near three-week peaks, driven by a burst of optimism about the outlook for Chinese growth and a wobble in the US dollar on a batch of slightly soft data.

The kiwi touched $0.5826 in morning trade, its highest since mid-December and has also broken chart resistance to hit a three-month high against the Aussie.

The Australian dollar touched its highest since February, at just short of $0.64 and was last at $0.6382.

Earlier in March short positions in the New Zealand dollar were the biggest in about a decade, according to CFTC data, and analysts said those were being unwound - particularly as China looks to boost consumption, which would lift NZ exports.

“The … move has the look of a short squeeze about it,” said analysts at ANZ bank, in a note to clients.

China’s retail sales growth quickened in January-February, data showed on Monday, in a welcome sign as policymakers seek to support consumers. US data showed retail sales up 0.2% month-on-month in February, against expectations for 0.6% growth.

The Antipodean currencies face a data test of their own on Thursday, when Australian labour figures and New Zealand growth data are due.

Australia, NZ dollars trampled by greenback bulls

This week there are also central bank meetings in the US, Britain and Japan, and although no policy moves are expected, policymakers will be contending with a trade war that is gathering pace.

“One of the things we are focused on right now is US policy settings, the impact of these on the global economy and how this flows through to activity and inflation here in Australia,” said Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter in a speech in Sydney on Tuesday.

Three-year Australian government bond futures rose two ticks to 96.24 and 10-year futures were steady at 95.57.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Kiwi jumps to 3-month high as China’s outlook brightens

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Oil prices muted as slowdown worries offset China data, Mideast risks

Israel strikes in Gaza kill at least 200, Palestinian health authorities say

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Read more stories