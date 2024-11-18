AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-18

Australia, NZ dollars trampled by greenback bulls

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars nursed bruising losses for the week on Friday as their US counterpart rode a rapid upswing in Treasury yields, which in turn hammered domestic bond markets.

The mood was not helped by mixed data from China where retail sales handily outpaced forecasts, but industrial output and property activity disappointed hopes that stimulus measures were finally working. That left the Aussie marooned at $0.6456, and near a fresh three-month low of $0.6441. It was down almost 2% for the week, which would be its second worst week this year, and set to test a trough from August at $0.6349.

The kiwi dollar was also off 2% for the week at $0.5852, having struck a one-year low overnight at $0.5840.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars trampled by greenback bulls

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories