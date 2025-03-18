AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-18

Dollar dented by economic worries

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

NEW YORK: The dollar hovered near a five-month low against the euro on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies.

The euro, which has advanced in recent sessions, lifted by hopes of a German fiscal deal, was 0.2% higher at $1.0906.

The common currency was just shy of $1.0947 it hit last week, its highest since October 11.

Currency markets have undergone a shift in recent months as traders re-evaluate their initial expectations that Trump’s economic policies would both support the dollar and cause other currencies to weaken.

The reassessment has prompted the dollar to retreat 6% against the euro since mid January.

“I think the market just called it wrong,” said Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at Ballinger Group, in London.

“They were leading on the tax cuts and deregulation to boost growth, while at the same time creating a sort of risk averse mood,” he said.

“Actually the focus has been much more on the protectionism, sending people’s heads spinning,” Chapman said.

Since taking office in January, Trump’s declarations on imposing and then suspending tariffs against a wide range of trading partners have unnerved markets.

While ruling out the possibility of a financial crisis,

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview aired on Sunday, said there were “no guarantees” there will not be a recession in the United States.

The dollar found little support from a Commerce Department report on Monday that showed retail sales rebounded moderately in February, after a revised 1.2% decline in January.

The week is packed with central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, all of which are widely expected to hold fire as policymakers try to see through the current economic uncertainty.

The euro has strengthened after German parties on Friday agreed on a fiscal deal that could boost defence spending and revive growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Analysts at Societe Generale said on Monday that they had changed their currency forecasts “to reflect Germany’s planned fiscal changes, the US economy’s self-inflicted (relative) fragility, and Japan’s escape from deflation”.

They see the euro at $1.13 by year-end, up nearly 4% from current levels, and the yen at 139 per dollar, up about 7%.

On Monday the dollar was 0.1% higher against the yen at 148.80 yen, not far from the five-month low of 146.52 touched last week.

The Bank of Japan is tipped to keep interest rates steady when it meets on Wednesday, but the conditions for another rate hike have been falling into place, with big Japanese firms offering bumper pay hikes in wage talks with unions for a third-straight year.

Speaking in parliament last week, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said he expects wage rises to spur a pick-up in consumption, although he was “very worried” about uncertainties surrounding overseas economic developments.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan edged back towards its strongest level in four months in offshore trading, changing hands at 7.2332 per dollar. Last Wednesday, it strengthened to 7.2158 per dollar for the first time since November 13.

On Sunday, China’s State Council announced a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption featuring measures including increasing residents’ income and establishing a childcare subsidy scheme.

During the session, a string of China data showed the economy started the year on a firmer footing with retail sales picking up speed in the first two months.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was about flat on the day at $83,205.

dollar to pkr interbank dollar interbank

Comments

200 characters

Dollar dented by economic worries

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories