AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain on China stimulus prospects

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 02:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Monday, fuelled by China’s latest economic stimulus initiatives.

China’s State Council on Sunday unveiled what it called a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption, featuring measures including increasing residents’ income and establishing a childcare subsidy scheme.

This came just days after the country’s financial regulator promised to relax consumer credit quotas and loan terms as it offers long-term backing to make available large sums.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, with top lender Saudi National Bank rising 1.3% and Alinma Bank putting on 1%.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies advanced 5% following a contract for operation and maintenance of water treatment plants worth 58.8 million riyals ($15.68 million).

Elsewhere, Arabian Co For Agricultural And Industrial Investment (Entaj) soared 30% - the maximum daily limit allowed for newly-listed stocks during their first three days of trading - to 65 riyals in its debut.

Most Gulf markets end higher on US inflation data

Meanwhile, Dubai’s main share index also added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 1.2% and utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority climbing 1.2%.

National Central Cooling rose 1.5% after entering an agreement to provide district cooling to Palm Jebel Ali. The 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.46 million) project will be executed in multiple phases through a joint venture.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up 0.2%.

The Qatari index, however, was flat in a choppy trade.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets gain on China stimulus prospects

PM attracts flak for not holding CCI meetings

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting time changed to 11am tomorrow

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Oil rises on US attack on Houthis, China economic hopes

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Read more stories