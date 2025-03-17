Major Gulf markets gain on China stimulus prospects

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Monday, fuelled by China’s latest economic stimulus initiatives.
China’s State Council on Sunday unveiled what it called a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption, featuring measures including increasing residents’ income and establishing a childcare subsidy scheme.
This came just days after the country’s financial regulator promised to relax consumer credit quotas and loan terms as it offers long-term backing to make available large sums.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, with top lender Saudi National Bank rising 1.3% and Alinma Bank putting on 1%.
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies advanced 5% following a contract for operation and maintenance of water treatment plants worth 58.8 million riyals ($15.68 million).
Elsewhere, Arabian Co For Agricultural And Industrial Investment (Entaj) soared 30% - the maximum daily limit allowed for newly-listed stocks during their first three days of trading - to 65 riyals in its debut.
Meanwhile, Dubai’s main share index also added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 1.2% and utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority climbing 1.2%.
National Central Cooling rose 1.5% after entering an agreement to provide district cooling to Palm Jebel Ali. The 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.46 million) project will be executed in multiple phases through a joint venture.
In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up 0.2%.
The Qatari index, however, was flat in a choppy trade.
