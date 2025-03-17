AIRLINK 182.97 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.59%)
BOP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-13.67%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.84%)
FFL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.18%)
FLYNG 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
HUBC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
MLCF 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.34%)
OGDC 219.90 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.6%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (8.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.88%)
PIBTL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PPL 183.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.31%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 99.25 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.58%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.38%)
SYM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,367 Increased By 152.2 (1.25%)
BR30 37,794 Increased By 354.8 (0.95%)
KSE100 116,188 Increased By 652.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 35,894 Increased By 236.4 (0.66%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars set for choppy week of data and central bank calls

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 10:20am

SINGAPORE: The Australian and New Zealand dollars made a steady start on Monday to a week crammed with global central bank meetings, a policy announcement in China and domestic economic data.

A sell-off in U.S. stocks steadied on Friday and support flowed through to the risk-sensitive Aussie and kiwi which by Monday traded on the strong side of 50-day moving averages.

The Aussie was 0.2% firmer at $0.6335, while the kiwi dollar was up by the same margin to $0.5759.

The two currencies have been choppy through 2025 so far, owing some of their recent stability to a wobbly U.S. dollar, which has kept them from falling while world markets have turned worried about U.S. growth and a tariff-driven trade slowdown.

“AUD has been capped into 0.6333/35 for a few days now but stands a good chance of clearing this level early in the week,” said Richard Franulovich, head of currency strategy at Westpac.

“The unwinding of U.S. exceptionalism has thus far landed on currencies very unevenly, but multi-month it is a clean, broad USD negative.”

In focus this week are central bank meetings in the U.S., Japan and Britain. Markets are confident policymakers will stay on hold, but a sense of their thinking on the sudden nerves that the U.S. may tip into recession could move currency prices.

Australia, NZ dollars sink on soaring euro; steady vs dollar

Australian February labour data and New Zealand’s December-quarter GDP figures are due on Thursday.

Chinese retail sales growth accelerated slightly in February, official data showed on Monday, ahead of a news conference where policymakers are expected to announce further measures to support what has been a fairly sluggish consumer.

Joe Capurso, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said expectations for support may be a driver of recent gains for the New Zealand dollar against the Aussie, since New Zealand is an exporter of dairy and other foods.

The Aussie/kiwi cross fell to its lowest in three months on Monday at NZ$1.0982, dropping below its 200-day moving average.

Ten-year Australian government bond futures were steady at 95.55.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars set for choppy week of data and central bank calls

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Read more stories