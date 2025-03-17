Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq called the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday at 1.30 pm on the advice of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security will hold an in-camera session and the participants will be briefed on the security situation.

The military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee about the security situation.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held in the hall of the National Assembly. Besides cabinet members, the parliamentary leaders and their nominated representatives belonging to all political parties in the Parliament will attend the meeting.