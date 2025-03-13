AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says Taliban sympathisers responsible for security chaos

BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 08:28pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday attributed Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges to past policies of fostering ties with the Taliban, urging the nation to identify and confront “enemies disguised as friends,” Aaj News reported.

Speaking at a security meeting in Quetta, the prime minister issued a stark warning that Pakistan’s progress would come to a standstill if terrorism is not eradicated.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the devastating Jaffar Express attack, which left the nation in mourning.

PM Sharif expressed profound grief over the incident, condemning the terrorists for holding unarmed passengers hostage and executing them in cold blood.

“The entire nation is mourning this tragedy,” he said, emphasizing the need for unity and decisive action against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit after a terrorist attack involving the hijacking of an express train in Balochistan province.

He was received by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz’s visit comes after terrorists attacked Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and killed 21 passengers and 4 Frontier Corps (FC).

On Tuesday, terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

The BLA had threatened to start killing hostages if authorities missed a 48-hour deadline to release Baloch political prisoners, activists, and missing people it claimed had been arrested by the military.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.

“346 hostages were freed and over 30 terrorists were killed during the operation,” an army official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Quetta PM Shehbaz Sharif Jaffar Express train

Comments

200 characters
Re=== Mar 13, 2025 06:31pm
How many trips like this have happened in the past still not resolution
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz says Taliban sympathisers responsible for security chaos

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 rallies above 115,000

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on checkpoint in KP’s Jandola: Interior ministry

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to nearly five-month low

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories