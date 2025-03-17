AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-17

Pakistan victim of internal, external terrorism: NA Speaker

NNI Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives in Gakhar Mandi area of Wazirabad to lay the foundation stone of Sarwar Shahida Memorial Cardiac Center and Research Institute.

Talking to media, Ayaz Sadiq said that public health welfare projects are the best source of human service. Cardiac Senior and Research Institute will prove to be the best for the region and beneficial for humanity.

Speaker National Assembly said country suffered a lot due to terrorist incidents in KP and Balochistan. He said Pakistan was victim of internal and external terrorism.

Ayaz Sadiq said that it is misfortune that incidents of terrorism were increasing in Pakistan. He said, “we will never allow anyone to come inside the borders of Pakistan and kill unarmed Pakistanis”.

Ayaz Sadiq said that Prime Minister Shehbaz has called for a meeting of leaders of all political parties in Parliament the day after tomorrow. It is regrettable that some elements were spreading misinformation on social media.

Speaker National Assembly said those making such conspiracies are the real enemies of Pakistan. He said there is a need to make a National Action Plan. He said under Nawaz Sharif government in 2017, national reserves had reached 25 billion dollars.

He said now again PML-N has made Pakistan stable in one year as international rating agencies were endorsing it. He said overseas Pakistanis sent 35 billion dollars to the country last year. He lamented a group was celebrating the US travel ban on Pakistanis, adding that such people belong to the group that spreads negative propaganda about Pakistan on social media.

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

