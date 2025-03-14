AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
US and Israel look to Africa to resettle Palestinians from Gaza

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 04:33pm
Palestinians make their way as they return to the eastern side of Khan Younis after Israeli forces pulled out from the area following a raid, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters
Palestinians make their way as they return to the eastern side of Khan Younis after Israeli forces pulled out from the area following a raid, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

The US and Israel have contacted officials from Sudan, Somalia and its breakaway region of Somaliland to discuss using their territory for resettling Palestinians from Gaza, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing US and Israeli officials.

Sudan officials said they rejected the proposal by the United States, and officials from Somalia and Somaliland said they were unaware of any contacts, AP reported.

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The information ministers for Somalia and Somaliland did not answer telephone calls by Reuters seeking comment.

Egypt says Gaza reconstruction plan ready

The foreign ministry of Sudan, a country dealing with a devastating civil war that has displaced 12 million of its own people and spread famine, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Arab leaders adopted a $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza that would avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to US President Donald Trump’s vision of a “Middle East Riviera”.

They included the leaders of both Sudan and Somalia.

Trump has proposed a US takeover of the Gaza Strip to reconstruct the destroyed enclave, after earlier suggesting that Palestinians should be permanently displaced.

Arab states to keep talking with Trump envoy on Egypt’s Gaza plan

Trump’s plan reinforced long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes, and was met with widespread international rejection.

More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in the military offensive Israel launched in response, according to Gaza health officials.

