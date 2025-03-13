No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Foreign office on Thursday addressed recent media reports suggesting a possible entry ban on Pakistani nationals by the United States, clarifying that no official indication of such a move has been received.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasised that the reports remain speculative, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with US authorities to seek further details.

“We have taken note of recent media reports claiming a possible entry ban on Pakistani nationals from entering the US. As of now, this is speculative,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our Mission in Washington are in close contact with the relevant US authorities to get any details in this regard. So far, we have not been given any indication of such a ban on Pakistani nationals.”

Earlier reports suggested that a new travel ban by President Donald Trump might include restrictions on individuals from Pakistan and Afghanistan entering the United States.

This potential ban, according to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters, would be based on a government review of security and vetting risks associated with these countries.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan was recently denied entry into the United States, despite holding valid travel documents. Ahsan Wagan, currently Pakistan’s envoy in Turkmenistan was stopped, denied entry and deported from Los Angeles International Airport by the US immigration authorities, citing no solid reasons for the humiliation, official sources said.

The weekly presser also addressed the arrest of several Pakistani nationals in Spain.

On March 3, 2025, Spanish police conducted a coordinated operation resulting in the arrest of multiple individuals, including one woman, for allegedly glorifying and advocating a political party deemed proscribed in Spain.

Some of the detainees were accused of managing WhatsApp groups that spread objectionable content in violation of Spanish law.

“Following their arrest, the individuals were presented before the court. Four of them were released after initial interrogation. Later on, one woman was also released on bail by the court, while the remaining are still in police custody,” the Foreign Office explained.

The Pakistani Consulate in Barcelona has been actively engaged in the case, working closely with Spanish authorities and legal representatives to ensure the rights and welfare of the detained nationals.

“Detailed meetings have been held with the Spanish law enforcement authorities. A formal request for consular access has already been made and is still under process,” the statement added.

The Consulate is also in direct contact with the lawyer representing the detainees, providing full support to ensure a fair and legal process.

The Foreign Office reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights of Pakistani citizens abroad and maintaining close coordination with foreign authorities in such matters.