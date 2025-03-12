AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Pak envoy was denied entry to US, confirms FO

Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed on Tuesday that Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan has been denied entry into the United States, despite holding valid travel documents.

Ahsan Wagan, currently Pakistan’s envoy in Turkmenistan was stopped, denied entry and deported from Los Angeles International Airport by the US immigration authorities, citing no solid reasons for the humiliation, official sources said.

Responding to media queries regarding non entry and return of a Pakistani diplomat from USA, the FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that the officer had been travelling for a private visit. The matter is being investigated by the Foreign Ministry, he remarked.

It was learnt that Ahsan Wagan was returned from Los Angeles Airport on Tuesday despite he held valid visa and other necessary travel documents.

Sources, however, didn’t disclose the exact nature of objection raised by the US immigration on the Pakistani diplomat. This deportation has raised serious concerns regarding diplomatic protocols and the basis behind the US authorities’ decision.

Diplomatic sources confided that Ahsan Wagan, a senior diplomat, has formerly served as Pakistan’s deputy consul general in Los Angeles, ambassador to Oman, and head of mission in Niger.

Meanwhile, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, here on Tuesday. The two sides, inter alia, agreed to upscale and strengthen economic and trade relations as well as cooperation in counterterrorism and security domains.

