Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory, in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs309,300 after it increased by Rs2,800 on Thursday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs265,174 after it registered an increase of Rs2,400, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs500.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,942 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $27 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,440 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices edged higher on Thursday as uncertainty over tariffs persisted, driving safe-haven demand, while a cooler-than-expected US inflation print also supported bullion by strengthening expectations of rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,943.66 an ounce, as of 0300 GMT, while US gold futures firmed 0.2% to$2,951.90.