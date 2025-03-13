AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2025 02:33pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory, in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs309,300 after it increased by Rs2,800 on Thursday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs265,174 after it registered an increase of Rs2,400, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs500.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,942 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $27 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,440 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices edged higher on Thursday as uncertainty over tariffs persisted, driving safe-haven demand, while a cooler-than-expected US inflation print also supported bullion by strengthening expectations of rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,943.66 an ounce, as of 0300 GMT, while US gold futures firmed 0.2% to$2,951.90.

