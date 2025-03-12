Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

After holding steady for two days, gold prices in Pakistan increased, in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs306,500 after it increased by Rs500 on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs262,774 after it registered an increase of Rs429, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs306,000.

The international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,915 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs52 to clock in at Rs3,440 per tola.