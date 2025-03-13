AIRLINK 176.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.65%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
FCCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.94%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 61.60 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.81%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,691 Increased By 606.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 35,468 Increased By 210.4 (0.6%)
Gold rises as tariff uncertainty, cooler inflation data lend support

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:39am

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as uncertainty over tariffs persisted, driving safe-haven demand, while a cooler-than-expected US inflation print also supported bullion by strengthening expectations of rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,943.66 an ounce, as of 0300 GMT, while US gold futures firmed 0.2% to$2,951.90.

“I think $3,000 is the next logical target, likely reached sometime over the next several months,” said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

“CPI data was encouraging but I suspect that the tariff increase has yet to be picked up in the inflation data.”

Data showed that the US consumer price index increased less than expected last month, but the improvement is likely temporary against the backdrop of aggressive tariffs on imports that are expected to raise the cost of most goods in the months ahead.

Lower inflation leaves more room for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, and non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest rate setting.

Trump early this month triggered a trade war, increasing the tariffs on goods from China to 20% and imposing a new 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican imports.

He later dialled back and provided a one month exemption for any goods that meet the rules of origin under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day

Trump also reversed course on Tuesday afternoon on a pledge to double tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada to 50%, hours after announcing the higher tariffs.

Trump’s tariffs are widely expected to stoke inflation and economic uncertainty, and have prompted safe-haven gold to reach a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24.

Investors now await US Producer Price Index (PPI) data due later in the day to gain further insights into the Fed’s monetary policy.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $33.26 an ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $987.90, and palladium gained 0.9% to $957.60.

