Spot rate loses Rs300 per maund amid slow activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025