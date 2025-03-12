AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2025 07:47pm

The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express train in Pakistan’s Balochistan, extending sympathies and condolences over the “horrific act”.

On Tuesday afternoon, gunmen forced the train to a halt in a remote, mountainous area of Balochistan province, in an assault that was immediately claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group in Pakistan. They later took hundreds as hostages.

At least 30 terrorists were killed while 190 passengers were rescued as the operation against the attackers continued for the second day on Wednesday, according to security sources.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train, and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a U.S.-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” a post from the Embassy on X read.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act. The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.

“The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” it said.

Meanwhile, China also condemned the terrorist attack, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular press conference, where she expressed Beijing’s firm opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Mao Ning stated on Wednesday.

“China firmly opposes terrorism in any form. We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of the people,” Mao Ning said.

Balochistan US embassy BLA US embassy in Islamabad Jaffar Express Attack on Jaffar Express Jaffer Express Jaffar Express train

Comments

200 characters

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories