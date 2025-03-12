‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express train in Pakistan’s Balochistan, extending sympathies and condolences over the “horrific act”.

On Tuesday afternoon, gunmen forced the train to a halt in a remote, mountainous area of Balochistan province, in an assault that was immediately claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group in Pakistan. They later took hundreds as hostages.

At least 30 terrorists were killed while 190 passengers were rescued as the operation against the attackers continued for the second day on Wednesday, according to security sources.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train, and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a U.S.-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” a post from the Embassy on X read.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act. The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.

“The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” it said.

Meanwhile, China also condemned the terrorist attack, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular press conference, where she expressed Beijing’s firm opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Mao Ning stated on Wednesday.

“China firmly opposes terrorism in any form. We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of the people,” Mao Ning said.