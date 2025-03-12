AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Jaffar Express hijacking: China vows stronger counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 07:22pm

China on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack involving the hijacking of an express train in Balochistan province, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular press conference, where she expressed Beijing’s firm opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Mao Ning stated.

“China firmly opposes terrorism in any form. We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of the people.”

The spokesperson emphasized China’s readiness to deepen counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan, highlighting the importance of joint efforts to ensure regional peace and stability.

“China stands ready to strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure, and stable,” she added.

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan has raised concerns over the security situation in the region, which is critical for infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At least 30 terrorists were killed while 190 passengers were rescued as the operation against Jaffar Express attackers continued for the second day on Wednesday, according to security sources.

Terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on a passenger train in Balochistan province on Tuesday, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation, police said.

