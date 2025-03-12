Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold may miss League Cup final due to injury

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a huge doubt for the League Cup final against Newcastle United this weekend after sustaining an injury in Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 loss to Paris St Germain, manager Arne Slot said.

PSG beat Liverpool 4-1 on penalties at Anfield to reach the quarter-finals after winning the second-leg 1-0.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, was replaced by Jarell Quansah in the 73rd minute, with British media reporting he had suffered an ankle injury.

Yamal comes clean over ‘assist’ for Raphinha’s opener

“(Trent) had to come off. That’s never a good sign,” Slot said. “And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, it did not look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.”

Centre back Ibrahima Konate limped off in the second half of extra time but Slot said that was probably due to fatigue.

Alexander-Arnold’s injury would also be a blow for England, who host Albania on March 21 and Latvia three days later in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.