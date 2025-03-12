AIRLINK 175.90 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.19%)
BOP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.31%)
FFL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.65 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.94%)
OGDC 217.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PPL 185.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 93.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
SYM 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.13%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,117 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,341 Increased By 163.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,327 Increased By 17 (0.05%)
Yamal comes clean over ‘assist’ for Raphinha’s opener

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Commentators raved about Lamine Yamal’s “ridiculous assist” for Barcelona’s opener in their Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday but the Spanish teenager confessed he had been going for goal rather than trying to set up teammate Raphinha.

The 17-year-old weaved his way through the Benfica defence in the 11th minute before Raphinha finished off the move with a close-range volley as the Spaniards won 3-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 tie.

Pundits were left in awe of Yamal’s control and balance to set up his teammate, but after the game he said it had been an accidental assist. “I have to thank Raphinha because I tried to shoot and the pass came out to him,” Yamal told Movistar Plus.

The Spain international did get on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark, running in from the right wing before firing a spectacular left-footed shot from just outside the box that curled into the top corner.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul, LAFC advance

Yamal said the goal was as good as his first for Spain, when he swerved a left-footer over a crowd of defenders to find the net in a 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

“I always try that shot and today it came out,” Yamal added.

