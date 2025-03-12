AIRLINK 175.99 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.24%)
BOP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.03%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.83%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
POWER 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
PPL 185.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 34.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 93.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SSGC 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.81%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,104 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,173 Decreased By -4.9 (-0%)
KSE30 35,250 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.17%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 11:54am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Russia, Iran and China warships practiced artillery fire and other tasks in the Gulf of Oman as part of annual joint naval exercises, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.

“Over the course of two days, the ships’ crews conducted daytime and nighttime fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms at targets simulating unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles of a mock enemy,” the Interfax news agency cited a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

One of the key practised tasks was a joint search for a vessel captured by mock terrorist groups, as well as an operation by special units to free it.

After completing the tasks, the ships returned to the Iranian port of Chabahar for the drills’ closing ceremony, TASS agency reported.

China Russia Iran Russian defence ministry Gulf of Oman

Comments

200 characters

Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to positive

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories