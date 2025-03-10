AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Print Print 2025-03-10

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

TEHRAN: The navies of Iran, Russia and China will hold military drills off the coast of Iran this week in a bid to boost cooperation, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The three countries, which share a common desire to counter what they characterise as American hegemony, have held similar exercises in the region in recent years.

The drills “will begin on Tuesday in the port of Chabahar”, located in southeast Iran on the Gulf of Oman, the Tasnim news agency said, without specifying their duration. “Warships and combat and support vessels of the Chinese and Russian naval forces, as well as the warships of Iran’s naval forces of the army and the Revolutionary Guards”, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, are expected to participate, according to Tasnim.

The exercises will take place “in the northern Indian Ocean” and aim to “strengthen security in the region, and expand multilateral cooperation between participating countries”, Tasnim said.

Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka will attend as observers.

China will deploy “a destroyer and a supply ship”, Beijing’s defence ministry said on the WeChat social media network. The Iranian army conducted drills in the same area in February to “strengthen defence capabilities against any threat”.

