AIRLINK 175.99 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.24%)
BOP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.03%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.83%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
POWER 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
PPL 185.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 34.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 93.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SSGC 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.81%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,104 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,173 Decreased By -4.9 (-0%)
KSE30 35,250 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.17%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand opens weaker before budget showdown

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:49am

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand opened weaker early on Wednesday, hours before the finance minister was set to present a revised annual budget in parliament.

At 0530 GMT the rand traded at 18.26 against the dollar, down roughly 0.3% on Tuesday’s closing level.

The budget was meant to have been delivered three weeks ago, but it was postponed at the last minute because of disagreements in the ruling coalition over a plan to hike value-added tax by 2 percentage points to 17%.

South African rand gains ahead of delayed budget, US recession fears

Local media have reported that the amended budget is likely to propose a smaller VAT increase, in a concession to try to get the budget through.

But it is still not clear that will work.

The long-ruling African National Congress needs the support of one or more of its biggest rivals to pass the fiscal framework, and they have all publicly opposed raising VAT.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech is set to start around 1200 GMT.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand opens weaker before budget showdown

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to stable: report

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories