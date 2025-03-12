AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.97 against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 03:51pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 17 Jan 2025


The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 279.97, a loss of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 279.95.

Internationally, the US dollar languished near a five-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as worries about the US economy continued to simmer under President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies.

The euro hovered close to a five-month peak on increased optimism for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Canadian dollar endured a volatile session overnight after Trump pledged to double tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50%, only to reverse course just hours later. The Bank of Canada decides policy on Wednesday, with traders fully expecting another quarter-point interest rate cut.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, was flat at 103.47 in early Asian trade, following a 0.46% slide on Tuesday that took it as low as 103.21 for the first time since October 16.

A run of softer US economic data continued on Tuesday with small-business confidence dropping for a third straight month in February. Investors have been on edge since Trump refrained from ruling out the possibility of a recession under his trade policies in a Sunday interview with Fox News.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, but mounting fears of a US economic slowdown and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth capped gains.

Brent futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.69 a barrel at 0730 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.38 a barrel.

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories