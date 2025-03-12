AIRLINK 173.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.54%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.02%)
HUMNL 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.91%)
OGDC 218.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.01%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
PPL 185.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.76%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
SEARL 95.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.76%)
SYM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.08%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TRG 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,132 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 37,128 Increased By 30.9 (0.08%)
KSE100 114,274 Increased By 96.6 (0.08%)
KSE30 35,303 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.02%)
Dollar on defensive as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:19am

TOKYO: The dollar languished near a five-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as worries about the US economy continued to simmer under President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies.

The euro hovered close to a five-month peak on increased optimism for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Canadian dollar endured a volatile session overnight after Trump pledged to double tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50%, only to reverse course just hours later.

The Bank of Canada decides policy on Wednesday, with traders fully expecting another quarter-point interest rate cut.

“Trade uncertainty persists and therefore so does market volatility,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

“The US growth outlook continues to deteriorate,” putting increased attention on the release of the consumer price index (CPI) later in the day, “which could be a significant source of volatility”, Rodda said.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, was flat at 103.47 in early Asian trade, following a 0.46% slide on Tuesday that took it as low as 103.21 for the first time since October 16.

A run of softer US economic data continued on Tuesday with small-business confidence dropping for a third straight month in February.

Investors have been on edge since Trump refrained from ruling out the possibility of a recession under his trade policies in a Sunday interview with Fox News.

Wednesday’s CPI report may be setting the market up for “a lose-lose situation”, said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

“A higher-than-expected reading could fuel the stagflation narrative while a weaker-than-expected print could cement recession fears,” Lafargue said.

“What the market really needs at this point is better visibility on growth rather than on inflation.”

The euro eased 0.05% to $1.0913, but remained not far from the previous session’s peak of $1.0947, the highest level since October 11.

US dollar higher

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would accept a US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire in its conflict with Russia.

Europe’s single currency was already flying high on the promise of massive fiscal spending by Germany, although the situation has become more complex after the Greens vowed to block those plans and tabled rival proposals.

Sterling eased 0.11% to $1.2933, but that followed a 0.53% rally on Tuesday.

The dollar gained 0.17% to 148.01 yen, after sinking to a five-month trough at 146.545 yen in the prior session.

The greenback was steady at C$1.44325, after swinging between gains of 0.5% and losses of 0.4% on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was stable at $82,821 after bouncing from a four-month trough at $76,666.98 on Tuesday.

