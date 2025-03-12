AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Gold prices stay firm

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to stay firm on Tuesday reflecting stagnant global market around $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

The yellow metal stood unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola and Rs262,345 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market was steady, selling gold bullion at $2,910 per ounce with silver holding steady at $33 per ounce.

The association quoted domestic silver prices stable, available at Rs3,388 per tola and Rs2,904 per 10 grams.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

