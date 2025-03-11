AIRLINK 173.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.02%)
Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

BR Web Desk Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 11:26am

Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed as chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), replacing Azfar Manzoor.

The company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed as chairman with effect from 2025-03-10 in place of Azfar Manzoor,” read the notice.

Last year in September, Zarrar was appointed as Secretary Information Technology and Telecom Division.

With over 20 years of experience in technology and telecommunications, Khan is a graduate of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute and has furthered his education at prestigious institutions like Harvard Business School, Oxford University, and London Business School, in addition to earning an MBA from the University of Warwick. His career includes leadership roles at major telecom companies, notably serving as Chief Technology Officer at Saudi Telecom Company (STC) in Kuwait, where he was instrumental in one of the largest global 5G deployments in 2019.

Moreover, PTCL in a separate notice informed that Mohamed Karim Bennis has ceased to be the director of the company.

PTCL registered massive losses to the tune of Rs14.39 billion in 2024 as compared to a loss of Rs16.73 billion in 2023.

This translates into a loss per share (LPS) of Rs2.82 in 2024, as compared to LPS of Rs3.28 recorded in 2023.

The losses come despite higher revenue and gross profit during the period.

Incorporated in Pakistan on December 31, 1995, PTCL provides telecommunication services in Pakistan.

The company owns and operates telecommunication facilities and provides domestic and international telephone services and other communication facilities throughout Pakistan.

