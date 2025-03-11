IWD: PSX holds gong ceremony to mark commitment to gender equality

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), in collaboration with UN Women, Women on Board Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Central Depository Company (CDC), Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), Alfalah AMC, and CFA Society Pakistan, hosted a Gong Ceremony to celebrate Ringing the Bell for Gender Equality on International Women’s Day, reaffirming its commitment to promote gender equality and women empowerment in the corporate sector.

The event brought together distinguished leaders, professionals, and industry experts to celebrate the achievements of women and discuss strategies for fostering inclusivity in the financial and business landscape.

Women leaders from the corporate world & other sectors were invited as esteemed guests for this august event, further highlighting the significance of gender inclusivity & leadership representation.

The session commenced with opening remarks by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), acknowledging the significance of International Women’s Day and the role of women in economic development and social progress. She said that gender inclusivity is a key pillar of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as both an initiator and driver of growth and sustainability. While the financial sector has historically been male-dominated, it is evolving, with women gaining greater representation as investors, managers, and entrepreneurs, she added.

She said that as a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), PSX is committed to advancing gender equality and fostering greater opportunities for women in the financial sector. Shamshad said that PSX is committed to driving innovation and introducing new products that benefit women, ensuring they have greater financial inclusion and investment opportunities.

Following the opening address, symbolic Gong Ceremony was conducted to mark the occasion, emphasizing the need for continuous efforts toward achieving gender parity in Pakistan.

Dr Zeelaf Munir, Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council and MD&CEO of EBM, was invited as the guest of honour at the event, emphasized that gender equity is an economic necessity. She stressed that businesses and financial markets must take bold action to ensure women have equal access to leadership, investment, and opportunity.

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion with esteemed panelists, including Kanza Afzal, CFA, General Manager Finance & Planning, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, Acting President & CEO, Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech, & Independent Director, Central Depository Company (CDC), Saffina Danish Elahi, Author & Entrepreneur and Ahmed Bozai, Country Officer, Citibank Pakistan.

