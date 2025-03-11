AIRLINK 175.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
BOP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.45%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.37%)
OGDC 213.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.5%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 180.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.7%)
PRL 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 95.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,413 Increased By 56.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 35,285 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.17%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-11

IWD: PSX holds gong ceremony to mark commitment to gender equality

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 06:57am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), in collaboration with UN Women, Women on Board Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Central Depository Company (CDC), Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), Alfalah AMC, and CFA Society Pakistan, hosted a Gong Ceremony to celebrate Ringing the Bell for Gender Equality on International Women’s Day, reaffirming its commitment to promote gender equality and women empowerment in the corporate sector.

The event brought together distinguished leaders, professionals, and industry experts to celebrate the achievements of women and discuss strategies for fostering inclusivity in the financial and business landscape.

Women leaders from the corporate world & other sectors were invited as esteemed guests for this august event, further highlighting the significance of gender inclusivity & leadership representation.

The session commenced with opening remarks by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), acknowledging the significance of International Women’s Day and the role of women in economic development and social progress. She said that gender inclusivity is a key pillar of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as both an initiator and driver of growth and sustainability. While the financial sector has historically been male-dominated, it is evolving, with women gaining greater representation as investors, managers, and entrepreneurs, she added.

She said that as a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), PSX is committed to advancing gender equality and fostering greater opportunities for women in the financial sector. Shamshad said that PSX is committed to driving innovation and introducing new products that benefit women, ensuring they have greater financial inclusion and investment opportunities.

Following the opening address, symbolic Gong Ceremony was conducted to mark the occasion, emphasizing the need for continuous efforts toward achieving gender parity in Pakistan.

Dr Zeelaf Munir, Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council and MD&CEO of EBM, was invited as the guest of honour at the event, emphasized that gender equity is an economic necessity. She stressed that businesses and financial markets must take bold action to ensure women have equal access to leadership, investment, and opportunity.

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion with esteemed panelists, including Kanza Afzal, CFA, General Manager Finance & Planning, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, Acting President & CEO, Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech, & Independent Director, Central Depository Company (CDC), Saffina Danish Elahi, Author & Entrepreneur and Ahmed Bozai, Country Officer, Citibank Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX International Women’s Day women empowerment corporate sector gender equality UN Women Dr Shamshad Akhtar gong ceremony

Comments

200 characters

IWD: PSX holds gong ceremony to mark commitment to gender equality

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories