Sri Lanka shares end lower as materials, energy decline

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.7% at 16,000.78
Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 04:04pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in materials and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.7% at 16,000.78.

York Arcade Holdings and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) were the top losers by percentage on the CSE All Share, falling 11% and 7.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 29.5 million shares from 67.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as materials, information technology decline

The equity market’s turnover fell to 824.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.8 million) from 2.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 26.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 814 million rupees, the data showed.

