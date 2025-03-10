Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is providing all possible support to equip the youth with modern skills.

He said this while chairing a review meeting in Lahore Sunday regarding the provision of ICT training to 300,000 youth in Pakistan in collaboration with Huawei Technologies.

Members of the Huawei Technologies delegation also participated in the meeting. Various measures were discussed to equip the youth with digital skills and provide them world-class training in the IT sector. The meeting reviewed the implementation of agreements made with Huawei Technologies in China last year.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the youth play a key role in the promotion of technology and the digital revolution. He highlighted that Huawei’s ICT training programme will not only increase IT exports but also help the youth secure employment opportunities.

Representatives of Huawei Technologies expressed their commitment to launching advanced training programmes in Pakistan. Under this initiative, Huawei Technologies will provide training to the youth in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies.

The Prime Minister was informed that 300,000 Pakistani youth will receive online training. For this objective, the ICT training portal will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention that Huawei Technologies has already trained 20,315 students under this initiative. The program focuses on upskilling students, trainers, and professionals working in ICT technologies. Master trainers, skilled by Huawei Technologies, will provide training to the youth at the local level.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister directed the swift implementation of IT training projects.

He was talking to Members of National Assembly Muhammad Azhar Qayoom Nara and Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo in Lahore.

He also instructed that the ICT training portal be made accessible to as many people as possible. He further directed the expansion of this initiative to all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed elected representatives to keep close contacts with the people in their constituencies and address issues being faced by them.

During the meeting, MNAs apprised the Prime Minister regarding issues and different development projects in their respective constituencies.