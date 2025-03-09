No visible change on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rates in the market remained unchanged.

On Friday, the Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,300 per maund.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fibre prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025