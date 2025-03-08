PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Friday his government’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for investment and business ventures across the country, emphasizing that agriculture, industrial growth, and trade are his top priorities.

Talking to a delegation of prominent industrialists who called on him, Sharif commended the business community for their role in the country’s development, prosperity, production, and the creation of employment opportunities.

“The sincere and honest business community is a valuable asset, indeed! Your investment of capital in the country at challenging times has significantly contributed to its industrial and economic growth, keeping the wheels of the economy turning,” he declared.

“Your insight and useful advice will go a long way in further improving the economy and implementing reforms across all sectors. The purpose of meetings with the business community is to get their opinions for the improvement of the economy.”

Sharif expressed contentment that the country’s economy is moving in the right direction, noting that the interest rate and inflation have both decreased significantly, creating a favourable environment for business activities and investment in the country.

He maintained that the investment journey begins with local investors and noted that macroeconomic indicators are showing gradual improvement, adding that the next steps should be to concentrate on boosting employment, production, and exports, as well as promoting agricultural and industrial development.

Sharif emphasized that our main objective is to enhance trade, with a focus on addressing the concerns of the business community and industrialists, adding that the government’s top priority is to help in resolving these issues and provide full support in improving the business environment.

He continued that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for local investors, which will eventually attract foreign investors, thereby increasing foreign investment.

Sharif stated that the business community would be consulted as part of the government’s eagerness to work closely with them to promote economic growth.

Additionally, trade officers stationed abroad have been given specific objectives aimed at enhancing trade and boosting exports, he added.

Sharif said that the Department of Plant Protection – a crucial wing of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research – had turned into a “department of destruction.”

He said that due to the hard work and value addition of farmers, rice exports have reached $4 billion, but it needed grading and certification in the international market.

He regretted that in 2005, China gave Pakistan a grant to establish a laboratory in Karachi for grading rice, but Pakistan did not benefit from this grant, and the new machinery was destroyed as it was not allowed to be installed.

“From next Thursday, a review meeting of each sector will be held in my office. The meeting will be attended by the relevant ministers, secretaries, and four people from the relevant sector. The sectoral review meeting will be held twice a week,” he added.

He continued that the performance of the agriculture sector will be reviewed in the first meeting to be held next Thursday, adding that whoever makes a mistake in the government will be held accountable.

The business community expressed confidence in the government policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Sharif and paid tribute to him for providing a conducive environment for the business community and investors.

The participants in the meeting expressed full confidence in the government’s business-friendly policies and lauded the government for establishing the National Seed Development Authority to ensure the provision of quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the country as well as its Green Pakistan Initiative.

They also said that the country’s IT industry is rapidly making its place in the world.

The delegation also presented proposals regarding various sectors.

The prime minister directed all the concerned ministries to meet and consult with representatives of business sectors and stakeholders.

The delegation included Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Atif Sheikh, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Hussain, SM Tanveer, Mian Ahsan, Saleem Ghauri, Shahzad Malik, Usman Malik, Atif Inam, and Shahzad Asghar.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and other senior officials.

