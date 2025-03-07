Cabinet reshuffle: portfolios allocated to new ministers, advisers

The federal government announced on Friday the portfolios of the newly inducted cabinet members.

As per the notification issued today, Hanif Abbasi has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Railways and Mustafa Kamal as the Minister of Health.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has been assigned the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, while Ali Pervaiz Malik will oversee the Ministry of Petroleum.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has been appointed Religious Minister while Aurangzeb Khan Khichi will serve as the Minister of National Heritage and Culture.

Khalid Hussain Magsi has been given the Science and Technology portfolio, while Muhammad Munir Wattoo has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs will be headed by Muhammad Junaid Anwar while Raza Hayat Hiraj will serve as the Minister for Defense Production.

Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to 13 federal ministers, 11 ministers of state and three advisors in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Presidency.

