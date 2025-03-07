AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet reshuffle: portfolios allocated to new ministers, advisers

  • MQM-P's Mustafa Kamal given Health portfolio while PML-N's Hanif Abbasi allocated Railways ministry
BR Web Desk Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 03:58pm
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

The federal government announced on Friday the portfolios of the newly inducted cabinet members.

As per the notification issued today, Hanif Abbasi has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Railways and Mustafa Kamal as the Minister of Health.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has been assigned the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, while Ali Pervaiz Malik will oversee the Ministry of Petroleum.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has been appointed Religious Minister while Aurangzeb Khan Khichi will serve as the Minister of National Heritage and Culture.

Khalid Hussain Magsi has been given the Science and Technology portfolio, while Muhammad Munir Wattoo has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs will be headed by Muhammad Junaid Anwar while Raza Hayat Hiraj will serve as the Minister for Defense Production.

Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to 13 federal ministers, 11 ministers of state and three advisors in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Presidency.

More to follow

Federal Cabinet Mustafa Kamal President Asif Ali Zardari new ministers

Comments

200 characters

Cabinet reshuffle: portfolios allocated to new ministers, advisers

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 surges nearly 700 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM meets prominent business figures as govt eyes economic boost

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Read more stories