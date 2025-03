The federal government on Friday announced the portfolios allocated to the news federal ministers, state ministers, advisers, and special assistant to the prime minister.

The new federal ministers include Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) Mustufa Kamal who has been assigned the Health portfolio while Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi will take charge as the Railways minister.

Here is the full list of the newly announced portfolio: