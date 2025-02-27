Cabinet reshuffle: 27 new members join federal cabinet

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday administered the oath to new federal ministers, state ministers, and advisors during a ceremony at the President’s House, marking a significant expansion of the federal cabinet, Aaj News reported.

The federal cabinet has been expanded with the addition of 27 new members, including 13 federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisors.

Among those who took the oath were prominent figures such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mustafa Kamal, Hanif Abbasi, Junaid Anwar, Shaza Fatima, and Ali Pervez Malik.

Other notable appointees include Mian Mitho, Sardar Yousuf, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Rana Mubashir, and Raza Hayat Hiraj.

The list of state ministers includes Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rashid, Kheal Das Kohistani, Talal Chaudhry, Bilal Kayani, Abdul Rahman Kanju, Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Shezra Mansab, Aun Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisors now include Muhammad Ali, Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, and Pervez Khattak.

The development comes days after PM Shehbaz lauded all the Cabinet Members, in particular the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Minister for Power, Minister for Defence, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, as well as the Chief of Army Staff for their hard work on issues of national significance.

He also commended all the concerned Secretaries, especially the Finance Secretary, Secretary Power, Chairman FBR and other officers for their untiring efforts to stabilise and revive the economy.

He said that they had earned this appreciation by their hard work, but that now even harder work was required.