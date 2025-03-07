AIRLINK 176.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
FCCL 45.69 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.73%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.17%)
HUBC 131.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 56.45 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.56%)
OGDC 224.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PPL 186.60 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.42%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.87%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 94.49 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.76%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.12%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,120 Increased By 97.7 (0.81%)
BR30 37,239 Increased By 633.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,596 Increased By 882.7 (0.78%)
KSE30 35,509 Increased By 207.2 (0.59%)
Markets

Gold eases but eyes weekly gain; US payrolls data on tap

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 09:56am

Gold inched lower on Friday on some profit-taking, but was on track for a weekly rise as uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans firmed demand, while investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,904.98 an ounce as of 0325 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.6% so far this week. US gold futures lost 0.5% to $2,911.90.

“Markets are waiting for fresh triggers regarding what is likely to happen going forward with respect to the trade war…This small profit-taking would be a good opportunity to re-enter long positions,” said Kunal Shah, head of research, Nirmal Bang Commodities, Mumbai.

Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico, the latest twist in a fluctuating trade policy that has whipsawed financial markets and fanned worries over inflation and a growth slowdown.

The ongoing trade tensions, inflation uncertainty, and a weaker dollar signalling a slowing economy, are all bullish for gold, Shah said.

The US dollar index was hovering near a four-month low. Trump’s policies, widely seen as likely to stoke economic uncertainties, have helped safe-haven gold rise more than 10% so far this year.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he leans strongly against a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting this month, although he reckons cuts later in the year remain on track if inflation pressures continue to abate.

Gold at record high

Bullion is seen as a hedge against political risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spotlight is on the non-farm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT, which is expected to show a gain of 160,000 jobs for February, a Reuters survey showed.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.51 an ounce and platinum firmed 0.1% to $967.58, while palladium edged 0.1% lower to $941.21.

