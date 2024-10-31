AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-31

Gold at record high

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose to a record high on Wednesday as uncertainty over the US presidential election boosted safe-haven demand, with traders also awaiting economic data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,777.00 per ounce by 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT), after reaching an all-time high of $2,789.73 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,789.20.

“We have elections coming up, the political climate here is just very uncertain, the Fed is cutting interest rates, prospects of Russia, Ukraine,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“There’s just so much out there to push gold higher, and all the negative news out there is what gold is really looking for. The next step higher is probably $2,850,” Pavilonis said. The US Presidential election season is reaching its climax on Nov. 5, with tight polling between Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gold, traditionally a hedge during geopolitical instability, has surged 35% this year, on course for its best annual performance since 1979. Low interest rates have further supported the rally. Gold may reach $3,000 by 2025 amid emerging market concerns, gold ETF inflows, and post-election market adjustments, said Dominik Sperzel, head of trading at Heraeus Metals Germany. Meanwhile, data showed US private payrolls growth surged by a higher-than-expected 233,000 jobs in October, despite fears of temporary disruptions from hurricanes and strikes.

The US gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualized rate. Fed policymakers are expected to cut rates by a quarter-point next week. Markets are also focused on US Personal Consumption Expenditures and payrolls data, due Thursday and Friday. Palladium dropped over 5% to $1,148.75 per ounce after reaching a 10-month high on Tuesday.

The short-covering rally triggered by news on potential Russian sanctions has run its course, Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen said. Spot silver lost 2.1% to $33.71 per ounce, and platinum slid 2.8% to $1,014.62.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold at record high

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories