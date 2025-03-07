AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Pakistan

PITB begins registration for auction of attractive number plates

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun registration for the auction of attractive vehicle number plates through the e-Auction app and web portal.

According to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday, interested individuals can register until March 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number.

The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and motorcar number plates, allowing users to participate from their homes. The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided through the online system.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the e-Auction system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and the agent mafia. He added that this digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding and secure their desired number without any hassle.

PITB vehicles auction attractive number plates e Auction system

