AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025
Markets

South African rand jumps as Trump tariff drive weighs on US dollar

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 09:49pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand hit its highest in nearly three months against the dollar on Thursday, which is struggling as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies fuel fears of a prolonged global trade war that could hit economic growth and fuel inflation.

The rand was at 18.1525 against the U.S. dollar by 1540 GMT, about 0.8% stronger than its previous close, and its highest level since mid-December.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was about 0.3% weaker.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico this week, but delayed tariffs for one month on some vehicles built in North America.

He also doubled duties on Chinese goods to 20%, adding to trade tensions with the three leading U.S. trading partners.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers in addition to local factors.

South African rand firms ahead of manufacturing PMI

Data from the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday showed the country’s current account deficit narrowed in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 0.4% of gross domestic product from a revised 0.8% in the third quarter.

In rand terms, the current account deficit narrowed to 31.6 billion rand ($1.7 billion) in October-December, from a revised 55.6 billion rand in the previous three months.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed up about 0.7%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 4.5 basis points to 9.075%.

Comments

200 characters

