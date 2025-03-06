Consumer staples, IT stocks drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday as consumer staples and information technology stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.27% lower at 16,123.1 points.

Nation Lanka Finance and Mahaweli Reach Hotels were the top percentage losers on the index, down 33.3% and 13%, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index slightly rose to 83.8 million shares from 83.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher

The equity market’s turnover dipped to 2.36 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $8 million) from 5.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 314.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.13 billion rupees, the data showed.